Dust City Opera describes themselves as “calling the quintet an unexpected folk-rock orchestra that tells harrowing tales of sadness, madness and mishaps.” With each performance, Dust City Opera lights up a space between things that may seem opposite, like death and humor. The group played “Lemon Moon” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming events, visit https://dustcityopera.com/.

Band members include Paul Hunton, Clara Byom, Travis Rourk, Scott Brewer, Brian Burton, and they are managed by Sydney Counce.