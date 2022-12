The Dust City Opera is a self-described unexpected folk-rock orchestra. The music from the quintet will surely take you through harrowing tales of sadness, madness and mishaps. The group performed their original song, “Days When.” To view upcoming events, visit https://dustcityopera.com/.

Band members include Paul Hunton, Clara Byom, Travis Rourk, Scott Brewer, Brian Burton, and they are managed by Sydney Counce.