Duke Day is a community event that showcases local culture through live music, local vendors, and of course low riders. This family-friendly event has the main goal of giving back to the community.

Duke Day was created to bring the community together. They will have food trucks, 60+ local vendors bands, and much more. This is a family event and there are things for the whole family to enjoy. They are also doing ‘Kicks and cuts’ they ask for people to donate brand or slightly used shoes. They will be distributing shoes around town at local barber shops. They invite kids to come out and get a pair of shoes and a haircut.

Duke Day will be on August 27, from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. at 10205 Central Ave Albuquerque NM.