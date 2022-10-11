‘Bold and Imaginative’ is how The Duke City repertory Theatre describes the productions that they put on and their latest upcoming show. The non-profit, women-run organization is constantly pushing the boundaries of traditional theater, and they are looking forward to hosting audiences on their latest project.

‘Opinionated Slut’ directed by Katie Farmin and Juli Hendren and written by Elizabeth Dwyer, is a production done by a rotating cast of four performers, a one-woman show. There are different venues, and each performer will perform in each venue once. The audience has the opportunity to see the same script done by four different actors with very different voices, very different perspectives, and very different relationships with the piece.

Tickets are on sale now. The shows start Oct. 13, and through Oct.30. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday show starts at 7 p.m, and Sunday shows are at 4 p.m. Recommended for a mature audience, 18+.