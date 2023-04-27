The Duke City Repertory Theatre is bringing back Albuquerque’s favorite way to enjoy the work of William Shakespeare with a “Bard Crawl: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Bolstered by the success of past bard crawls the theater is bringing the Shakespearean magic to a record nine venues across the Duke City.

One of Shakespeare’s most influential and nuanced comedies, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will have audiences laughing, cheering, and crying for the play’s many lovers as they all prove the course of true love never did run smooth.

For dates and times for the Bard Crawl visit dukecityrep.com/shows.

