Back on the field.

The Duke City Gladiators are back for their 2022 season and there is big news for the team. They enjoy their time off the field as well where they give back to the community in many impactful ways. Sherman Carter Head Coach, Fred Griggs Defensive Coach and General Manager, and Nate Davis Quarterback joined New Mexico Living to tell us what the team has been up to lately. They got a new field and the fans can see the new spot on Saturday, April 2 as you can tell the team is very happy about their new field.

There is a game on Saturday, April 2 to get your tickets click here. You can enjoy some dollar hot dogs too!

To find out more about the team, visit their website.