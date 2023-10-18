Duke City Games is opening up a new collectible card store in Santa Fe. Twilight Hobbies and Games will include Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

The new shop will be located less than one mile from the Santa Fe Plaza. With puzzle tournaments, game nights, lego building, and more, the site will have something for everybody.

Duke City Games puts its focus on friendly connections, and the new location will certainly be including that as well. The Santa Fe location is currently set to open on November 10. To learn more about Duke City Games, click here.