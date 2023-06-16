Combining pop culture and comic books into one big-time event. That’s what you’ll experience at this year’s Duke City Comic Con. You’ll get the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of your favorite stars from a variety of different mediums. Speaking of stars we have one of them in the studio this morning.

There will be a soft opening Friday, June 16, for the autism community at 3:00 p.m. That allows them and their caregivers to come in for free. And the show opens for the general public at 4:00 p.m. Comic Con will be held at the convention center and tickets are still available for purchase at the door, cash only. Comic-Con will be Friday-Sunday. For more information visit dukecitycomiccon.com.