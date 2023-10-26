The Dual Language Education of New Mexico nonprofit provides professional development and program support to schools throughout the nation. The organization’s annual conference, the La Cosecha Dual Language Conference, is coming up on November 8.

The event, which is the largest dual-language conference in the country, will take place from November 8 through November 11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The conference will include keynote speakers, professional presentations and workshops, learning sessions, visits to local schools, and more.

To fundraise for bilingual education, the nonprofit is holding a comedy show featuring Carlos Medina, Korey Herrera, Zach Abeyta, and others. The comedy show will be on Thursday, November 9, at The Clyde Hotel and will be followed by a dance party. Tickets to the show are $25, and proceeds will go toward supporting bilingual education for teachers. Conference attendees can get tickets for a discounted price of $12.

To purchase tickets to the comedy show, click here. The deadline to register for the conference is October 27; to register, click here.