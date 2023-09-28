The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys is bringing their music to Albuquerque with a performance at Revel ABQ. The concert is part of the band’s fall tour throughout the United States.

James Lynch, guitarist and vocalist for Dropkick Murphys, has been performing with the group for over 20 years now. Lynch says the group has kept things interesting for its audience while still remaining true to its own style.

The band’s fall tour will be a full electric show with two openers: The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. To learn more about the tour, click here.

The concert will be on Tuesday, October 10, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 with an $11.76 fee or $129.80 for a pack of four. To purchase tickets for the concert, click here.