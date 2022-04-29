Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer is back answering a question we all seem to have. Why am I so tired?

We ask ourselves this question often. There is no simple fix because everyone is a little different. Dr. Stevie breaks down some tips and tricks to help reduce that tired feeling. He recommends adding B12, vitamin D, walking, and reducing stress to name a few. There are also some foods to avoid like pasta, milk, sugar, and white breads. These can cause you to be tired and lose the energy you do have. For more tips and tricks to keep up with your health, visit www.drspringerwiseandwell.com/.