Regulating the body’s metabolic rate growth and development. That is the main function of the thyroid gland. However, some people can run into the issue of having an overactive or underactive thyroid which can cause issues. Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides an explanation of the thyroid gland
What is Thyroid?
- A gland located in front of the neck just below the Adam’s apple produces hormones that are for the growth and metabolism of the body. Two main thyroid hormones are produced by the gland.
- Thyroxine which is an inactive hormone called T4
- Triiodothyronine is an inactive hormone called T3
Signs of Hypothyroidism:
- Fatigue
- Weight Gain
- Cold Intolerance
- Dry skin
- Muscle Weakness
- Elevated Cholesterol
- Puffy Face
- Irregular Menstrual period
What to Eat:
- Iodine Rich Foods
- Whole Grains
- Fruits and Veggies
For more information, click here.