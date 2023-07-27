Regulating the body’s metabolic rate growth and development. That is the main function of the thyroid gland. However, some people can run into the issue of having an overactive or underactive thyroid which can cause issues. Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides an explanation of the thyroid gland

What is Thyroid?

A gland located in front of the neck just below the Adam’s apple produces hormones that are for the growth and metabolism of the body. Two main thyroid hormones are produced by the gland.

Thyroxine which is an inactive hormone called T4

Triiodothyronine is an inactive hormone called T3

Signs of Hypothyroidism:

Fatigue

Weight Gain

Cold Intolerance

Dry skin

Muscle Weakness

Elevated Cholesterol

Puffy Face

Irregular Menstrual period

What to Eat:

Iodine Rich Foods

Whole Grains

Fruits and Veggies

