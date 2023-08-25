This is a wild statistic, about one in ten people have diabetes with one in five people are completely unaware they have it. That’s over 37 million Americans. There are of course two types of diabetes. Type one and type two. This leads many people to the question, can diabetes be reversed? Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides explanations and ways we can help not get any diabetes.

Diabetes is from the blood having too much sugar in the body. 86 million Americans have pre-diabetes and 30 million have been diagnosed with diabetes.

So to answer the question, Can diabetes be reversed? Dr. DeJuan Springer explains that it can. You will need to change your lifestyle, be in a calorie-restricted diet of around 1200-1800 calories per day, strict exercise regimen and if you have diabetes for less than five years it will be easier to reverse. You will need to meet regularly with a dietician and aim to exercise at least 30-45 minutes a day.

Food that you will need to eat: lean meat, whole grains, healthy fats, low-fat dairy, fruits

