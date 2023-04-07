Protecting your kidneys. Kidney Disease today is considered the ‘silent killer’ because cases show there are often no symptoms during the early stages. The good news is there are steps we can take to protect and make sure we are giving our kidneys the attention they need. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides tips on how to protect your kidneys.

Kidneys are designed to clean out the blood and balance Ph and water. Filter toxins from the blood.

How to Keep Kidneys Healthy:

Healthy lifestyle

Control Sugar Intake

Avoid over-the-counter pills

Avoid Smoking

Stay Hydrated



How can you clean your Kidneys:

Apple cider vinegar

Garlic

Turmeric

Ginger

Cranberries

Dandelion Root

Parsley

Now people are starting to be more cautious about what they consume and utilize more of natural products. In order for people to be productive people need to start taking care of what they put in their bodies. Usually, people don’t begin to do that until they notice that something is wrong.