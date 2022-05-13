Getting a good night’s sleep is something we often take for granted. We need to improve our sleep to live a better life. That is why we have Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer on the show today.

He is here to discuss the importance of sleep and what habits to start including in your routine. He explains that we are often tired because we are not following our body’s natural sleeping rhythm.

Some ways to fall asleep fast are reducing or removing noise or light, practicing slow breathing, releasing body tension, and releasing your mind. It is best to avoid certain foods before bed like sugar, caffeine, or even having too much protein. Changing a few habits will allow you to improve your sleep day to day and eventually your health. For more tips on health and wellness, visit www.drspringerwiseandwell.com/.