Prioritizing our mental health is as important. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer is explaining how to manage mental health.

Since 1990 mental health has gone on the rise by 50%, it’s important to understand that everyone has mental health and understand why people have issues dealing with them. When people don’t know how to address them proactively is when it becomes more challenging. But good mental health is having all these feelings and being able to experience them and manage them correctly.

Manage your mental health:

Happy hormones like dopamine, endorphins oxytocin, and serotonin.

Self Care

Laughter

exercise

dark chocolate

snuggle

hug

eat healthy and products that will allow your body to feel good

