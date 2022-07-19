Referred pain is described as pain we feel in one part of the body caused by pain or injury in another part of the body. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer stopped by to talk about this phenomenon.

Dr. DeJuan Springer said referred pain is oftentimes caused by organs and not muscles. He also listed what organs can cause what pain. For example, he stated that kidneys might be the cause of lower back pains. The doctor added that the keto diet was an excellent way to lower the inflammation of organs and therefore cure or prevent referred pain.

For more information, click here.