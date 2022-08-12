Inflammation can be caused by a variety of factors and there are different ways to prevent it. Wise and Well’s very own Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provides an explanation of this phenomenon and offers ways to avoid it.

Dr. DeJuan Springer says inflammation is “our body’s response to pain or injury.” He adds that our bodies try to “regulate” themselves while we sleep which can lead to inflammation in certain areas. Numerous symptoms of inflammation include joint pain, puffiness or fatigue for example.

According to him, high vitamin and K2 diet along with lots of sleep and exercise will help the body limit inflammation.

