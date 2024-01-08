Now that 2024 is in full swing, many people are busy thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. If your resolution is about your health, Dr. Harkesh Arora has some important information to share.

Dr. Arora explains that being overweight raises your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke; it can also increase your risk of developing high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol, and high blood glucose levels. Physical activity plays a large role in healthy living, but so does your nutrition, according to the doctor.

By putting information like your weight, height, activity level, and age into online calculators, you can determine your body mass index, your basal metabolic rate, and your total daily energy expenditure; this information can help you figure out what an ideal daily calorie intake looks like for you. Dr. Arora explains that to lose weight, your daily calorie intake should be less than your TDEE.

Dr. Arora says that little changes go a long way when it comes to figuring out macros and implementing better nutrition into your diet. Macronutrients are factors like carbohydrates, fat, fiber, and protein. Dr. Arora says the recommended amount of fiber intake is at least 14 grams per every 1,000 calories. Foods that have a lot of fiber in them are vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole, intact grains. These foods aid in digestion and can help improve your health overall.

The doctor recommends talking with your healthcare provider about your carbohydrate intake. Your body uses carbohydrates to make glucose, which gives your body energy. Different types of food affect your blood sugar in various ways; that is where the glycemic index comes into play, says Dr. Arora. Foods that cause less of a rise in your blood sugar are low-glycemic; these foods give you energy sustained over time rather than a spike and then a drop in energy.

To find out more, contact Dr. Harkesh Arora at this link or speak with your healthcare provider.