From ice and mud to extreme heat and strong winds, each season in New Mexico presents its own unique falling risks. However, falls are preventable and do not have to be an inevitable part of aging. Dr. Harkesh Arora came onto New Mexico Living to explain who is at the greatest risk of falling and how dangerous falls can be prevented.

Dr. Arora explains that an estimated 10 million people ages 50 and over in the United States have osteoporosis, a reduction in bone mass that can lead to fractures. Osteoporosis does not directly lead to falling, but it means that falls can cause greater damage.

According to the doctor, the risk of falling increases significantly with other factors, such as an acute illness, a new medication, environmental stress, unsafe walking surfaces, and more. To decrease the likelihood of falling, Dr. Arora recommends engaging in physical therapy and exercise to boost bone density and strength.

The doctor also recommends reevaluating walking safety within a home by changing things like lighting, adding grab bars, removing throw rugs, and making other small safety enhancements. The last recommendation is to avoid walking during inclement weather to lower the risk of falling outside.