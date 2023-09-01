Since 1938, the New Mexico State Fair has been a hub for community members to gather around local food, competition, creativity, and agriculture to celebrate the state’s rich culture. With the fair consistently ranking in the top five in the nation, it is something you will not want to miss.

This year’s fair will be held from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17. The events will all be held at EXPO New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive, in northeast Albuquerque.

Expected to bring in 500,000 guests, this year’s state fair will include some new experiences for guests: live sharks, live stingrays, “Fair Famous” – an exhibit featuring New Mexico’s TV and film history, “American Idol” auditions, and more.

2023’s New Mexico State Fair features a jam-packed entertainment lineup. Performances from Mammoth WVH, Chancey Williams, Shenandoah, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, and many more will take place on various days of the event. It wouldn’t be the state fair without numerous rodeo events as well. To view the entire entertainment lineup, click here.

The fair is offering the “Mega Pass” deal on tickets this year. It includes fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband for $30. It is good for any one day at the fair, but can only be purchased until midnight on September 6. The “Mega Pass” can be purchased at this link.