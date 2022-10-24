We all like tend to think about others during the holiday time. 68% of individuals plan on donating this holiday season. Zach Gildehaus a senior analyst from Edward Jones discusses how individuals feel about donating and how to have a financial strategy.

Gildehaus states that people who give back can make a positive impact, they tend to go back to the same charity each year, and people tend to choose organizations that are recommended to them. Most people don’t realize that a finical advisor can help provide more information, offer more purpose, and help you become successful when offering money to charity. There is a giving tool called, ‘Donor Advised Fund‘ which will allow individuals to grow an account and distribute it to charities. To learn more about how to donate with a financial strategy, visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en.