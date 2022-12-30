Happy woman standing with her back on the sunset in nature in summer with open hands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happiness means different things to people. WalletHub combined different factors to determine which states in America are the happiest.

During the 2020 pandemic, most people can agree that the year was a big blur. With most things returning to normal, the United States then got hit with rising inflation. This can create added stress for some.

“In fact, 87% of Americans are ‘anxious’ or ‘very anxious’ about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll,” said a WalletHub. The study found how ‘happiness’ determined a person’s well-being. “Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life,” according to the WalletHub article.

The methodology behind the survey determined the happiest states in America, by comparing the 50 states across three key dimensions; 1. Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2. Work Environment and 3. Community & Environment.

New Mexico ranked No. 42, with Emotional & Physical and Well being at No. 42, the work environment at No. 47, and community & environment at No. 17.

States WalletHub ranked as the happiest: