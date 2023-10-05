A family event for all is skating into Rio Rancho this October. Disney on Ice is presenting “Into the Magic,” an adventure that showcases six different Disney stories.

One of the performers, Eduardo Montiel Tovar, says the show will feature characters from the movies Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Coco, Tangled, and Frozen. Tovar says the cast loves to hear audience members sing along to their favorite songs while they perform.

“Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled, and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each character’s unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.” Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice will be in Rio Rancho from October 6 through October 8. To purchase tickets for the Rio Rancho performances, click here.