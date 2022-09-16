Sharing a story of success. Omar Sosa a musician from Cuba grew up to become a Multi-Grammy nominated jazz artist. Now his story is being told.

‘Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums‘ is a film directed by Soren Sorensen who tells Omar’s story. The film will be featured at the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience 2022 festival. It is a part of the documentary features and will can be seen on September 16 at 7:30 P.M located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. To learn more, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/.