Take your Valentine’s Day to new heights. The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is hosting a curated collection of three lovely gatherings and an artisan market.
Weekend options include:
- Sunrise Valentine’s Breakfast
- Date: Saturday, February 11
- Time: 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Sunrise Breakfast includes museum parking, a gourmet breakfast buffet, a glass of sparkly, a cash bar, views of the Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally, exclusive access to the Museum Artisan Market, behind-the-scenes museum tours, and a Museum Shoppe discount.
- Museum Artisan Market
- Date: Saturday, February 11,
- Time: 9 a.m. – 4 a.m.
- Stroll the Balloon Museum Artisan Market with more than 20 local vendors, while sipping on wine or beer with Red Door Brewing. Great sales and membership opportunities with the Balloon Museum Shoppe.
- Sunset Glow Cocktail Party
- Date: Saturday, February 11
- Time: 4 p.m. 7 p.m.
- Includes gourmet food stations, a glass of sparkly & cash bar, Balloon Glow, exclusive access to Museum Artisan Market, behind scenes museum tours. Live music by BeBeLaLa. Valentine’s cocktail party attire.
- Super Galentine Balloon Breakfast
- Date: Sunday, February 12
- Time: 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Includes parking, a lovely breakfast buffet, a glass of sparkly, a cash bar, views of the Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally, behind-the-scenes museum tours, a Museum Shoppe discount, optional fun activities such as yoga, love notes, and sparkling threads for hair.
- Some activities may have additional fees. It’s Super Bowl Sunday!
- Gather your super friends super early and celebrate friendship, love, and balloons before the big game.
- You do not need to be a gal to enjoy Galentines, open to all. Come on your own and meet people.