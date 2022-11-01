Diaz Landscaping Management is getting ready for its 5th annual coat drive. Collecting coats for the community who may need warm clothing this winter.

They started collecting coats during the summer. They have coats of all sizes for the whole family. It used to be coats just for kids, but in recent years they have been lucky to get donations of all sizes that can help a whole family. They also accept hats, gloves, and scarves, anything that can keep the body warm this winter.

Different drop-off locations:

Diaz landscaping (1171 Montoya Rd, Bernalillo, NM 87004)

Diaz RV and Marine Storage (1171 Montoya Rd, Bernalillo, NM 87004)

The chill zone (4320 Ridgecrest Dr. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124)

If you want to have any work done, now is a good time to start planning. For several years now, Diaz Landscaping management has become a trusted name in landscaping around the metro area. The best way to contact them is through their website.

