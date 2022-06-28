Check out this new sushi experience. Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar is located in Albuquerque they are locally and a family-owned restaurant.

Manuel Diaz Gonzales is the head chef behind the restaurant and he is bringing many decades of sushi and food service experience to this downtown spot. They offer dine-in or take-out options. They also have some unique options for sushi, including a sushi burger. Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar is hosting a grand opening on June 29, visit to reserve your spot diazkitchenandsushibar.com/.