The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department is teaming up with some other New Mexico groups to promote the Navarro Group’s First Annual Albuquerque Dia de los Muertos Festival and Parade this year. With deep Mexican roots, Dia de los Muertos is coming to Albuquerque with this festival and parade to give the community a chance to celebrate the living and honor loved ones who have passed.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, November 11, starting off at the National Hispanic Cultural Center with a festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. After that, the parade will start on Fourth Street and will end at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza at 8 p.m. The parade will be followed by a second festival at Civic Plaza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The events are completely free and provide fun for all family members.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you are from, we want you to attend the parade and festival. If there is something we all share, it is the love and grief for our family and friends who left us, and in this Dia de los Muertos, we are all one.” Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce steps up to promote Albuquerque as a tourism and convention destination – specifically for Native American and Hispanic markets. The chamber is working with the Navarro Group to bring this new and enriching experience to Albuquerque.

The festival is a collaboration among the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, National Hispanic Cultural Center, AGM Radio, Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, City of Albuquerque Civic Plaza/Convention Center, Navarro Group, Vega’s Natural Foods, and XY Staffing.

