Penny Singer is an Urban Navajo (Dine’) designer who creates jackets, shirts, handbags and accessories. She stopped by to tell us what inspires her and what her pieces mean.

Singer says she “tells stories” in her work. Her pieces are “reflected from different animal motives” from her indigenous culture.

Singer will once again participate in Santa Fe’s Indian Market this year. She will be located at booth LIN West 734 and guarantees “a lot of happenings” for the 100th edition of the Market.

For more information, click here.