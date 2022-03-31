American Home has introduced an all-new way to ensure your next big furniture purchase is what you want.

To find the right comfort, configuration, and style American Home has an Interactive Design Lab that will deliver the perfect solution for your home. Marisa Saaverda-Gutierrez Interior Designer and Elaina Solis buyer took a trip to American Home to check out their program and see how the Design Lab works. New Mexico Living got an inside look at how the process works with these two, you will see how to get a 3-D rendering of what your finished project may look like.

If you are interested in checking out the lab, click here.