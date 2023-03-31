In conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, two companies are coming together to host their Derby Day and all proceeds go towards the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation.

It started in 2017, by a couple of guys who wanted to make a difference and wanted to do something fun and festive for the community. They decided to do this for the cancer foundation since they saw how it has affected many people around them.

The New Mexico Cancer Center provides support for all those families who are battling cancer. They help with non-medical financial needs like lodging, housing, transportation, nutrition, education, and community support for those patients. They understand that nobody plans for cancer nor do they budget.

The event will be on May 6 from 1:30 -5:30 at the Salt Yard Westside. To purchase tickets, here.