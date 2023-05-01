Holman USA is hosting a Derby Day benefit. This is where community members will have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people fighting cancer as all proceeds from the benefit will go towards the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation.

Grab your Derby hat or bowtie and get ready for an afternoon of fun. Derby Day guests will have the opportunity to watch the Kentucky Derby horse race while also enjoying live music, casino games, cigars, Mint Juleps, whisky sampling, southern desserts, charcuterie, raffle prizes, a chance to win the best hat or best-dressed prizes, and bidding on silent and live auction items.

Community members will have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people fighting cancer on Saturday, May, 6 at Salt Yard West from 1:00 – 5:30 p.m. while also enjoying the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. All net proceeds from Derby Day Benefit will support the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to support the non-medical financial needs of patients battling cancer.

Dara Romero Macy’s personal stylist wants people to remember to take advantage of what they offer. For more information or to contact your personal stylist visit their website.