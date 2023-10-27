Delectable Baking Company is a small-batch bakery that offers cookies, pastries, bagels, coffee, and more. The company just opened up a brand new storefront in Rio Rancho and wants to invite the community to come and see what they are creating.

The bakery is the first to bring the half-pound stuffed cookie to the state of New Mexico; their cookie flavors rotate weekly, so there is always something new to try. Delectable Baking Company is also offering pies and cookie boards to help with holiday gatherings; pre-orders for holiday goods open on November 1. And on Sunday, October 29, the bakery is hosting a trunk-or-treat event with local vendors, bounce houses, and more to enjoy.

Delectable Baking Company is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The company’s new spot is located at 2740 Northern Boulevard near Unser Boulevard. To learn more about Delectable Baking Company, click here.