Get your kicks on Route 66 is something we all know. There is now a brand new Route 66 Visitor Center that is ready to start welcoming people to the doors. This was a project that was a collaborative effort between several county and city groups.

The goal of this project was to offer a state-of-the-art visitors center for those who are traveling through our state or to those who call it home. This project was 29 years in the making and was made to encourage people to take a break from the highway and view what the center has to offer. The center will feature a museum, tap room, the New Mexico Music hall of fame, and an event center.

On Friday, September 29, the ribbon cutting will be taking place. The event will run from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. with live music, food trucks, vendors, and more. They ask that you park at Herrera School Buses and Coaches Inc. and a shuttle will take you directly to the event. The music and fun starts at 5 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.wccdg.org/events/route-66-visitor-center-preview-celebration-and-ribbon-cutting.