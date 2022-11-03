Albuquerque Little Theatre works to cultivate an appreciation of theatre arts through staged production and educational programs. They are getting ready to premiere ‘Deathtrap‘ written by Ira Levin.

The production will hit the theatre this weekend. ‘Deathtrap’ follows the life of a successful broadway writer who is struggling to overcome a creative block. One day, a script from a student falls in his lap, taking him on a whirlwind journey. The show will run from November 4 to 20 with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Albuquerque Little Theatre asks that attendees wear masks at all times. A full list of their COVID-19 rules can be found here.

Deathtrap | Rated PG-13