Located in the heart of Nob Hill is a coffee shop that is doing things a little differently. With an open-air concept and a beautiful wooden bar top, Dawn Patrol Coffee Shop is all about bringing back genuine community connection. Well, that and brewing up a great cup of coffee.

“Just inspired to have community back. Face-to-face interactions, one-on-one dope conversations, and bringing back the life of a coffee bar,” says JB Privitt, the owner of Dawn Patrol Coffee Shop.

Dawn Patrol Coffee Shop sits within the Public House umbrella, where it is all about wine for the people, coffee for the people, and food for the people. And when it comes to that coffee part, what is being brewed at Dawn Patrol is a bit different than other spots around.

“I will honestly say, you know, it’s a little biased, but I think we do some of the best coffee in town,” says Privitt, “We do a 26-hour steeped cold brew. Our cold brew horchata is probably our biggest drink. We have Red Rock Roasters that supports us 1000%. We know our coffee well, we know our flavors well, because we end on savory, not sweet, and I think that’s really important for us; it’s a little different than what most people do.”

Also a little different is the way Dawn Patrol is decorated. The walls are brightly colored, and there is music memorabilia all over.

“Our color schemes, our record, 8-tracks on the counter, cassettes in the back corner. It’s really just to come and have a light-hearted environment and give somebody something to talk about. If you’re out here on the patio or if you’re sitting at the bar…something to spark your interest,” JB says.

JB says Dawn Patrol has always been about really getting to know their customers on a personal level, calling that approach “the heart of who we are.”

Coffee, conversations, and community are what Dawn Patrol Coffee Shop is all about, and it is something JB hopes everyone in Nob Hill and the rest of the city will enjoy.

“Keep the light-hearted, keep the colors, keep the music. I think it’s important for a lot of people. You have a property that has everything for you…And so that is really our vision is to hopefully give the neighborhood something that they can always have and that hopefully the neighborhood can own it,” says Privitt.

Dawn Patrol Coffee Shop is located at 3619 Copper Avenue in Albuquerque. Their hours of operation are below:

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find them on Instagram @dawnpatrolcoffeeshop.