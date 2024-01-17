Working as a songwriter, storyteller, and heart-healer, Santa Fe’s David Berkeley is bringing his artistic talents to Bookworks for a concert and reading. The “musical poet” has released seven solo albums, authored two books, and is half of the Sons of Town Hall duo, even earning praise from The New York Times for his “lustrous” voice.

Berkeley has appeared as a guest on This American Life and has won songwriting awards, including ASCAP’s Johnny Mercer Songwriting Award. That artist has also shared the stage with many well-known names, including Adele, Ray LaMontagne, and Ben Folds.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Berkeley will be giving a concert and a reading at Bookworks, starting at 7:30 p.m. He will be reading from his books, “140 Goats and a Guitar” and “The Free Brontosaurus,” and giving a musical performance. Tickets to the event cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. To purchase tickets, click here.

Berkeley performed his original song “The Right and Wrong” live on New Mexico Living; the full performance is in the video at the top of this article. To learn more about the Santa Fe artist, click here.