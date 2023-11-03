The Santa Fe Wellness Experience with Daraknot Health offers an opportunity for deep healing and regeneration in New Mexico. As a clinical psychologist, Dr. Howard Gluss wants to bring his experience of peaceful living in Santa Fe to others.

Dr. Gluss has experience working with those suffering from addiction, anxiety, depression, and other illnesses. He uses the culture, history, nature, spirituality, and healing traditions of Santa Fe to inspire his clients.

With the Santa Fe Wellness Experience, there are five components: personal, physical, spiritual, creative, and cultural. “From healing springs to world-renowned art galleries and museums, to the golf courses and ski resorts, to hiking and river adventures – these experiences are all available in the enchanted land that is New Mexico,” says Daraknot Health’s website.

