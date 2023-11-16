Danny Roses is a local artist who brings a unique flare to his performances. Bringing the funk and soul to the stage, along with his solo career, Danny Roses is the lead singer of The Mango Cakes.

Danny Roses plays both covers and originals in the alternative, indie, and soul genres. The artist can be found performing at local breweries, music venues, and other events throughout the Duke City.

The artist is working on some new songs and performed one of them, “Love Song,” live on New Mexico Living with drummer Tina Marquez and bassist Jabez Ledres. To check out Danny Roses’ music, click here.