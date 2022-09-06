Multi-award-winning musician Dana Cooper released “I can Face the Truth” earlier this year and is currently touring the country. He stopped by to talk about his next stop in Santa Fe on Sep. 7.

Cooper started his tour in July and will travel the country until April to promote his latest album. “We’re really in the middle of it,” he said. Cooper’s next performance will be at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Botanical Garden members and $7 for non-members.

