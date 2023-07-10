Cuidando Los Niños, a local organization often needs help from the community, this business is now stepping up. Affordable Solar has partnered with Cuidando Los Niños to further their crucial work in the community.

Cuidando Los Niños focuses on helping families in New Mexico who are facing homelessness. Jeff Hoehn, executive director, of Cuidando Los Niños wants the community to understand that the people who they see on the street are not the only ones facing homelessness. Families sometimes are the ones facing this hardship and it is often the children are the ones who suffer the most. Experiencing homelessness as a child may result in trauma and Cuidando Los Niños offers families solutions, support and more to help. They are always accepting donations which include items like blankets, cleaning supplies. and more that will allow families to get back on their feet. For more, information visit clnabq.org.