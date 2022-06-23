Offering a brighter future. This is the mission of Cuidando Los Niños, they work to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families.

Cuidando Los Niños provides high-quality early childhood education, therapy services, supportive housing, and parental education. They are hosting an event to raise funds for the work that they do for those in need of their services. They are hosting the 2nd Annual Swing for the Stars Top Golf Tournament. The event will be on August 18 at Top Golf. Tickets for the event are $1,000. The ticket includes a bay for six, appetizers, three hours of gameplay, and more. To learn more, visit clnabq.org/.