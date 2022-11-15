Crown Jewels and Coin will be holding its Trunk Show coming up on November 18 and 19. As the holidays approach you still have time to find that perfect gift for someone you love.

Some of the jewelry that they will have are, Verragio engagement rings. These rings are top-of-the-line engagement rings, they use amazing quality diamonds and you have the option to customize them to your liking. They will have the whole collection available for the Trunk show.

The trunk show will not only have beautiful jewelry, they are also going to have food, drink and goodie bags. If you purchase a Verragio engagement ring you will get a free lab-grown center diamond. The Trunk Show will take place at Crown Jewels and Coin located at 3248 San Mateo Blvd. NE Albuquerque NM 87110. November 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information visit crownjewelsandcoin.com.

