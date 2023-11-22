It is that time of year again; the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping is kicking off on Black Friday, arguably one of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. And Crown Jewels and Coin is having some of its biggest sales, making it easy for you to find that perfect holiday gift.

“Our holiday sale actually starts Black Friday,” says sales associate Rose Montoya. “Everything is up to 70% off. It gives you the perfect amount of time to find that perfect gift for your family, for your loved one.”

Crown Jewels and Coin is known for its wide selection of jewelry. They have it all, from bridal to watches and estate jewelry. “We have a wide selection. Whether you’re looking for bridal or an anniversary gift, Christmas gift, estate, we literally have everything: Rolex’s, chains, we can order it, and if we can’t order it for you, we can make it for you, no problem,” says Montoya.

For its Holiday Sale, Crown Jewels and Coin has one Rolex watch available; it is priced at $999 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. They also have great sales going on diamonds. “We are up to 50% off on diamond hoops and diamond studs,” sales associate Autumn Levaldo tells us.

“The lab-grown studs we have, we have a couple options for you. You can get it in white, rose, or yellow gold. Whatever you’re wanting. We have half-carats for $299, one-carats for $499 and two-carats for $999 right now,” says Montoya.

Once you have found that perfect gift, Crown Jewels and Coin also has the perfect financing options to go with it. “We have Wells Fargo, that’s up to five years interest free; it gets you the longest period of time, it gets you more money, it gets you the perfect gift for your loved one, and we also have a zero-credit check option fo you,” says Montoya.

Crown Jewels and Coin is also offering layaway options for holiday gifts. They really are the place to shop this holiday season for all of your gifting needs. “What doesn’t make it the best place? I mean, we’re the best of the best. We’re very competitive, we’re very honest, and we love working with everybody,” says Montoya.

Crown Jewels and Coin’s Black Friday sale kicks off on Friday, November 24, at 10 a.m. They are located at 3248 San Mateo Boulevard in Albuquerque. To learn more about Crown Jewels and Coin, click here.