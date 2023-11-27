Crown Jewels and Coin is getting ready to host its annual Trunk Show. The two-day event will take place on Dec. 1 and 2; it will feature jewelry from Verragio and Platinum 1911.

“We are the only authorized Verragio retailer in New Mexico,” says sales associate Mora Barrett. “Verragio has amazing top-of-the-line engagement rings, eternity bands, and they are actually bringing out their fine jewelry line for the first time, so we will get to take a look at that.”

During the trunk show, both Crown Jewels and Coin and Verragio will be offering some really good deals. “If you get a Verragio setting, you get a free lab-grown center diamond with it. So, if you get a setting that’s $2,000, then you get a free one-carat, and if you do a $4,000, then you get a free two-carat,” says Barrett.

Platinum 1911 will also be featured in the show. “Platinum 1911 is an estate jewelry company that goes all over the world, and they get the best jewelry from all different time periods. They have pieces from the art-deco era to modern. And you can get a really good selection of jewelry from different time periods,” says Barrett.

Crown Jewels and Coin will be offering two different financing options during the Trunk Show. They will have a no-interest option for up to five years, as well as a no-credit check option. They will also be covering the sales tax during the two-day trunk show.

The show will take place at 3248 San Mateo Blvd; the shop’s standard hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To learn more about Crown Jewels and Coin, click here.