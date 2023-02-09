Finding the perfect gift. Crown Jewel and Coin is running a very special Valentine’s sale, that’s sure to help you find that perfect present.

They will be having a Valentine’s Day sale now through February 14, 2023. They will have specials on Valentine’s Day gifts and jewelry along with up to 50% off engagement rings, diamond gifts, stud earrings, and lab-grown diamond jewelry. Financing is available in-store. They welcome trade-ins.

Some in-store specials:

1-carat lab-grown solitaire $999

pearl studs set in 14k $49

diamond studs starting at $299

Half carat lab grown studs $399

Rose gold, rubies, heart-shaped diamonds, lots of exclusive diamond and gemstone jewelry, large diamonds both natural GIA certified and lab-grown, and estate jewelry starting at $30/ per gram.

Located at 3248 San Mateo Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday,

505-884-488.