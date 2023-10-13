Craft Q is a barbeque food truck serving up good food all around Albuquerque. Their menu includes brisket sandwiches and pulled pork sandwiches. They also have a cream corn casserole, coleslaw, and beans. Craft Q uses only prime briskets as well as the best pork and chicken they can find.

Craft Q has been around since the summer of 2010. They started in the backyard, barbecuing on the weekends. They then started catering small parties for friends. After that, they started competing in barbecue competitions.

To find where they are visit https://craftqnm.com/location/. Craft Q also has hats that people can purchase online.