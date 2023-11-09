Craft Night NM brings crafting to various locations throughout Albuquerque each month. The business is hosting events ahead of Thanksgiving that are perfect for decor, gift-giving, and making memories with friends or family.

Craft Night NM’s “Wine Bottles and Lights: Dried Flowers Edition” events will take place throughout the month of November. The events will be held at various locations, including The Craftroom brewery, Outpost 1706 Brewhouse, the Flying Roadrunner Bakery, Le Macaron French Pastries, and Fusion Wellness Center, so check Craft Night’s website to check the location of your preferred event date.

The experience is completely do-it-yourself (DIY), and participants will receive a menu item from the hosting business, such as a pastry, smoothie, or drink, for the paint-and-sip-concept events. To learn more or to book an event, click here.