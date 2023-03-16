Craft Night NM is a craft and sip pop-up concept that’s different than other sip and paint events you’ll experience. The goal is to put down your devices, laugh, and make memories.

Tickets are sold online for $40 and it includes one drink and $5 off your meal at a locally owned brewery, restaurant, or coffee shop. What makes this experience different is that they like to partner with other local spots around town. There are also no instructions given, you pick what you want to do and you get to do it yourself.

For more information visit craftnightnm.com.